SHIFT ATL, a 501©3 nonprofit, will be hosting their first SHIFT Network “meeting”/happy hour of 2022 on Feb. 3, at The Telegraph building, located at 14 E Fourth Street.
This event will be come-and-go style from 5 — 6:30 p.m. with appetizers and refreshments, featuring free samples from Council Bluffs brewery, Full Fledged Brewing Company.
This event is open to all current SHIFT Network members, those that are interested in joining, or just learning more about who SHIFT ATL is and what benefits SHIFT Network can provide.
“We are excited that we are able to bring in a brewery for the evening to do a sampling at our event, as we have heard over and over again how great it would be to have a brewery in our community,” said Jessie Shiels, SHIFT ATL President. “You never know where one successful evening could lead to in the future, so we hope to do more SHIFT Network events like this throughout the coming year.”
The organization is excited to share their plan for 2022 and beyond with those in attendance.
SHIFT Network membership starts at $100 per year and is a group of community-minded people interested in the economic development of Atlantic. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to join SHIFT Network or get the updates, please email shiftatlantic@gmail.com or visit shiftatl.com/join.
For more information about SHIFT ATL or SHIFT Network, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/shiftatl, their website at shiftatl.org or by email at shiftatlantic@gmail.com.