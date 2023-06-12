Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate 125 years of Atlantic Elks

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Atlantic Elks members in celebration of 125 years of their organization on Thursday, June 8, at the Atlantic Elks Lodge #445. The Ambassadors learned more about what an Elk is and what they do for the community.
Gail Butler shared about the history of the group’s charity work with donations towards different areas such as local food pantries, fire prevention and drug awareness, scholarships, and helping veterans. One way that the Elks help veterans is by collecting deer hides to be tanned and eventually turned into useful items at no cost to the veteran. Hide drop-off sites are located in Atlantic, Wiota, and Griswold. The Elks have also been honoring Atlantic graduating seniors by giving out scholarships for several years to offset the expenses of tuition and the total is over $60,000 and growing. They also hold many different fund-raisers throughout the year such as weekly bingo, a craft fair, and a Mother’s Day brunch. The Lodge space is also available to be rented for different events for $150.
The Atlantic Elks are just one of many groups which are a national organization known as Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Members enjoy getting together on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays to focus on ways to give back to the community and get connected with each other. The Atlantic Elks invites the public to their 125th Anniversary celebration on June 24 at the Elks Lodge, located at 411 Walnut Street. It will start at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour and open house and the BBQ meal will follow at 6 p.m. There will be a freewill donation, which will go towards their different philanthropies.
To learn more about the Atlantic Elks or to become a member, call (712) 243-2317 or visit their Facebook page, Elks Lodge.