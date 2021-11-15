ATLANTIC — They were lined up in the cold, waiting to make that big purchase, and it wasn’t even Black Friday.
They were there to spend their money supporting local businesses, purchasing AtlantiCash and saving money while they did it — at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Discount AtlantiCash sale.
The plan was to sell $100 packs of AtlantiCash for $80 — with a limit of three packs per person. The sale was for a limited time, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and chamber officials were hoping to beat last year’s record of $30,000 sold.
While that goal was met — a total of $40,000 was sold — it took until noon.
The process really moves along swiftly. Four stations were set up to take customers checks or cash and hand out the AtlantiCash, along with envelopes stuffed with lists saying where it can be sent.
AtlantiCash can be spent at a wide variety of Atlantic area businesses, for things ranging from groceries to gifts, even your bill at the hospital.
Also stuffed in the envelope was information about another way to spend locally and support a local business. A brochure on the 2021 Save Our Cinema project was stuffed in envelopes, explaining how a purchase that could be used as a gift, a treat for yourself or for your upcoming holiday party, could help the Atlas Atlantic Cinema keep their doors open.
The theater was purchased in 2019 by Devin and Rylea Anderson, and they have faced a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special fund-raiser was started last year offering three 32 ounce packages of popcorn with six flavors to choose from, for $25. Free delivery is offered in Cass County, in theater pick up is another option and boxes can be shipped out of town to friends and family for a flat rate of $5. Flavors include classic cinema popcorn; kettle corn; garlic and cracked pepper; salted caramel honeycomb; peppermint bark and Christmas crack, a buttery home-made toffee flavor drizzled with dark chocolate and sea salt.
Pick up order blanks at the theater, or go to www.atlasatlanticcinema.com/saveourcinema.
And if you didn’t get atlantiCash on Saturday, it is still available — although not at the discount price — at the Atlantic chamber office.