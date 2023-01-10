Exira-EHK 11th Annual School Spelling Bee

Congratulations goes out to the 42 students who participated in the 11th Annual Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee this week. Brooklynn Snider (seventh grader) is our Exira-EHK School Spelling Bee Champion. Our runner-up is Aubrey Nelson (sixth grader). Our Elementary (grades first-third) co-winners are RayLeigh Smith, Summer Pedersen and Harper Rasmussen. Brooklynn’s winning word in round 12 was ‘dissolute," and she will have the opportunity to compete in Scripps State Spelling on March 18 at Omaha Sports Commission.
jeffl
