Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Rain and wind. High 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.