ATLANTIC - There was plenty to do at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA during the Kids Explore & More event Saturday. While weather wasn't really good enough to explore and play outside, a lot of the outside came in. Families found activities for ages from toddlers and up - there were bounce houses, water play, corn and dirt to dig, tunnels and mazes and more, and coffee and smoothies for the adults to enjoy while they watched their kids play.

