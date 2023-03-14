Rockin’ the 60’s program set for March 19

Were you a part of the rockin’ times in the 60’s? If so, you have great memories of teen dances and favorite songs. Ray Armstrong and Dan Josephsen will tell about their musical journey with the Fortes. They will be presenting their story this Sunday, March 19 beginning at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IHSAA NEWS: Football classifications announced, with Atlantic remaining in Class 3A
- Area Police Reports
- PREP WRESTLING: Caroline Pellett gives back to wrestling
- Kimballton native Jensen named to Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
- PREP BASKETBALL: Rasmussen a 1st team all-Hawkeye Ten'er
- Area Police Reports
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- IHSAA announces basketball Hall of Fame inductees
- Area Church Services
- Medicap Pharmacy and Iowa Diabetes Form a New Partnership to Better Serve Iowans with Diabetes
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.