Rockin’ the 60’s program set for March 19

Pictured are in front Dan Josephsen; and others left to right: Ron Brown, Ray Armstrong and Al Smith.

 (photo contributed)

Were you a part of the rockin’ times in the 60’s? If so, you have great memories of teen dances and favorite songs. Ray Armstrong and Dan Josephsen will tell about their musical journey with the Fortes. They will be presenting their story this Sunday, March 19 beginning at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building.

