Members of the Anita Class of 1979 are seeking donations for a classmate due to a health condition. Doug Masker recently had a heart transplant, and needs a new pump since he is diabetic, costing $1,000. Donations can be sent to 52817 700th Street, Anita, Iowa 50020 c/o Judy Masker or Jeff Anderson.
