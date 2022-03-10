ATLANTIC - Saturday, March 5 was the 51st annual Walnut Hill Invitational held at CAM High School. Atlantic co-head of speech and debate, Tricia Niceswanger said, "I had not taken students in my eight years here, and I do not know the last time Atlantic competed at this contest. It is held between the two weeks from District Individual Speech and State. This gives students a chance to perform in front of a judge and receive more helpful feedback and get some of those extra nerves out."
The Atlantic Varsity and ninth grade took 24 entries to the Walnut Hill contest. Students performed in two different rounds, and based on ranks, and could advance to a third round of Finals.
"Thirteen of our entries moved into Finals!" Niceswanger said.
Students then perform in front of a panel of three judges. Trophies are awarded for the final first, second and third place performances. Atlantic came away with nine trophies!
Results are as follows:
Faith Nath--1st place in Acting
Keira Olson--1st place in Radio News
Nolan Perez--2nd place in Prose
Alex Garcia--2nd place in Reviewing
Nick Bennett--2nd place in Expository Address
Alexiya Moore--2nd place in Original Oratory
Charlotte Saluk--2nd place in Poetry and 2nd place in Literary Program
Josie Handlos--3rd place in Freshmen Poetry
"Finally, Walnut Hill awards a traveling Sweepstakes trophy to the school with the highest number of total points. Atlantic was thrilled to be notified today that we won the Sweepstakes trophy as well! What a great honor to celebrate our kids' success!" she said.