This Sunday, April 10, members of St. Lutheran Church will hold their "Fill the Church" Sunday Service at 9 a.m. Members are encouraged to bring friends and family or people who don't have a church family are invited to attend. Members of the God Squad will perform, and breakfast will follow the service. The cost to attend the breakfast will be a free will donation.
Fill the church Sunday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video of the McDonalds in Atlantic being torn down.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Trojans upend Perry for first win
- PREP GOLF PREVIEW: Atlantic golfers looking to advance to state this year
- Three charged in church bell theft
- Fireworks and Freedom is the theme of 157th Exira Fourth of July Celebration
- Hawkins in 3x3U National Championship
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Prairie chickens take center stage
- Area Police Reports
- Hawkins MVP of 3x3 National Tournament
- Area Police Reports
- Fable Contest Winners announced
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.