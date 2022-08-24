The Cass County Genealogical Society will meet on Thursday, Aug.25 at 1 p.m. in the Atlantic Library Meeting room with Nick Harris, administrator for Around Atlantic, as the guest speaker. Around Atlantic is a public ground Facebook Page. The page is about anything related to Atlantic and its surrounding communities and people, including people places, events, photos and community news. Nick's most recent posting was about Mugs Up Restaurant and Ice Cream on West Seventh Street. He also recently posted a picture of Gasoline Alley that had been at Second and Poplar Streets.
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
