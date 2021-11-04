The Six Pillars of Character are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. For the month of October, Schuler students were acknowledged for their ability to be Responsible for themselves. The students who received the award showed all or most of the traits of being a responsible role model for their classmates. Pictured are fifth grade Trojan Pride Winners: Grace Goodrich, Hope Hammontree, Jenna Jensen, Josie Miller, Ayden Vetter, Holden DeVore, Jocelyn Young, Quincy Robinson, Bryson Wagner, Miley Winford, John McCurdy, Ari Knuth, Chloe Sonntag and Alika Mwarey.
jeffl
