Saturday, June 18
Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Dad-Lympics from noon to 4 p.m. Archery tag, water balloon war, cannonball contest, pool noodle rowing, drifting contest, live band, food trucks, yard games and more.
Atlantic Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon at Farm Bureau, 1501 East Seventh Street
Anita American Legion Bingo, Anita American Legion Hall, 740 Main Street, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Walnut Antique Walk in Walnut. Free admission and parking, many city blocks of vendors outside, along with local vendors; Food Stands Saturday hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Adair Sesquicentennial activities include: Lions Club Breakfast at Adair City Park starts at 7:30 a.m. K Fun Run Walk at 7:30 a.m. in the park, Mile Run Walk at 8 a.m. Kids foot races in the city park at 8:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park at 9 a.m. Adair History Museum and Gifts on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. there will be Adair History at the Adair Library; Veteran Display at the City Hall; Quilt Show at the Presbyterian Church and a Doll Show at the Methodist Church. The Iowa Tourism Bus will be in Tires and Service parking as well. Parade: 10 a.m. parade line up at Crawford and Crawford. Parade with the theme, “Where the Smile Never Changes,” at 10:30 a.m.; at 11 a.m. the Methodist Church lunch until 1 p.m. At 11 a.m. inflatables in Adair City Park until 4 p.m. Starting at noon are: the Adair Fire Department Beer Garden and BBQ, at the fire hall. The Adair Fire Department Poker Run begins at the fire hall; The Lions Club Snack Shack at Adair City Park, ending at 3 p.m. A tractor show and car show will be at Main Street ending at 4 p.m. and the Lindsay Dinkla Photo Contest Display will end at 4 p.m.; At 1 p.m. Jesse James re-enactment at the Adair City Park. Beer garden at Adair City Park 1-5:30 p.m. Fire truck rides around Adair start 1-3 p.m., Rock Wall at the Adair City Park ends at 4 p.m. Miniature golf at city park until 5 p.m. Carriage rides by Toni Robbins at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.; 2-3:30 p.m. Bingo in the city park; Skillet throw and cow pie throw contest at 2 p.m. at the city park, along with face painting, kids games, the balloon guy, and roller skating. Who Nu at the city park from 4-6 p.m. Beard contest and pig tail contest at 5 p.m. in the park. From 5:30-7 p.m. there will be a Chuckwagon dinner in the park, and a quilt and gun raffle, and door prizes at 7 p.m. Anthony Koester will be at the Adair Fire Department Dance 8 p.m. to midnight.
Movie Nights at the Lake Anita State Park Campground — bring a blanket or lawn chair- free popcorn available- Movie is “American Underdog.”
Sunday, June 19
Father’s Day!
Kimballton Fire Department’s Father’s Day Breakfast, 19th annual event, serving biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee, orange juice and milk, Kimballton Fire Station, 204 East 1st Street, with raffle, etc.
WHO Tractor riders coming into town Sunday for tractor rides on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 300 tractors expected and will be parked out at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Walnut Antique Walk in Walnut. Free admission and parking, many city blocks of vendors outside, along with local vendors; Food Stands Sunday hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Adair Sesquicentennial activities include: Church in the Park with donuts and coffee; community and children’s choir at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by the closing ceremony.