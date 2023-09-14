An Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) program a World War II Japanese POW will be held on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building.
Ronald Orville Pigg was born in Massena in 1910. He was a member of the Corp of Engineers assigned to the Philippines. His life ended in January, 1945 as a Japanese prisoner of war on a “hellship.”
Ronald (Ron) L Pigg a second cousin has researched the life and death of Captain Pigg. Ron will be telling the results of his research on Sunday, Sept. 17. The program will include Captain Ronald’s life before military service and the horrific treatment as a POW.
The story continues by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency with a lab at Offutt Air Force base hoping to identify 985 missing service men who were on the hell ship journey. Of that number, 12 were from Nebraska and 16 from Iowa.
Ron is a 1960 Atlantic High School graduate. His parents were Lyle and Helen Pigg. He continues connections with the Atlantic community.
This program is sponsored by Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE). Everyone is welcome and there is no fee. The building at 201 Poplar Street is handicapped assessable.
Another program will be offered on Oct. 15. One part of the ARISE mission is to promote public knowledge of local, state and national history. ARISE is supported by donations, memberships, grants and volunteer time.