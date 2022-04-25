TS Bank contributes to community mural initiative in Atlantic

TS Bank recently donated $3,000 to SHIFT ATL, a 501©3 nonprofit based in Atlantic, as part of its newest initiative of launching community murals as economic development tools. Locally, community murals and other art initiatives encourage a sense of excitement among community members and promote reinvestment in downtown areas.
Established in July 2019, SHIFT ATL has a mission to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of social and economic development and growth. Since its inception, TS Bank has donated over $7,000 to SHIFT ATL walking alongside the organization while supporting their various development initiatives.
“Having access to guidance and support from an institution that really understands nonprofits has been immensely beneficial to our organization,” said board member, Alexsis Fleener. “Working through our various financial needs, while having someone available to ask questions of, allows us to know we are being the best stewards of the donations we’re receiving, and in return, our community.”
SHIFT ATL has recently completed an extensive interior renovation of The Telegraph building at 14 E. 4th Street in Atlantic, creating a fully functioning two-bedroom, one-bathroom Airbnb on the upper story and a commercial space on the lower level. Currently the lower level is utilized as a pop-up space for businesses to explore their ideas while they look for a full-time commercial resident. This spring and summer SHIFT ATL is finishing the exterior tuck-pointing, skim coating, patio installation, stonework and adding a new awning to the building.
Most recently, SHIFT ATL is working with Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design out of Des Moines, to commission the community mural piece at The Telegraph building. They had nine artists respond to their mural request for proposal in late 2021. Due to overwhelming community and artists’ response, the organization decided to commission two murals for The Telegraph building that will serve as artistic representations of what Atlantic embodies where the community is headed.
“As soon as we bought The Telegraph building, we knew it would be the perfect project to include some type of art and quality-of-place creative piece,” said SHIFT ATL board member, Jessie Shiels. “The concept of an ‘Instagram-worthy’ mural in our community generated a lot of excitement, and now that we’re able to put up two of these murals in Atlantic is a major bonus.”
The patio space and murals are slated to be completed and unveiled before SHIFT ATL’s summer fundraiser, Summer Soiree, on Saturday, July 16. Shiels added, “To be able to see Atlantic visualized into a piece of art is a really cool experience, and we cannot wait to share this with the Atlantic community members and our visitors.”
To learn more about SHIFT ATL, visit shiftatl.org or at facebook.com/shiftatl.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $390 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames . For more information visit tsbank.com.