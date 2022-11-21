How to Cook a Turkey
From Faye Dreyer's Second Grade Class
By Zander
First you ned a turkey. Next you need to put it in the uvin. Then you can put sum sos it. Last then you ned to tuck it out of the uvin.
By Pam
First get the met out uv the fridj. Next bach in the kichn. The et it as I play.
By Joseph
First buy a turkey at Walmart. Next cook the turkey the uven. then eat the turkey at the taidel. Last Save the rest for later.
By Nolan
You get the turkey. You put the turkey in the oven. Your get out the turkey from the oven. Put salt on the turkey and serve.
By Kyson
First I will hunt the turkey. Next I will put it on a pan. Then I will be it to 60 dgerees. Last I will serve it to my family.
By Isabella
First get a turkey. Next you cook the turkey. Then you season and stuffing. Last eat i whith your faily.
By Ainsee
First you would hunt the turky and kill it. Next you would take it home and season it. Then take the fat out of it Last put it in the oven for two hour and then eat it.
By Dalton
First go to the stor, then buy a turkey, next go home and poot it in the oven for 30 minits. Then turn over to 48 degrees. Last tak out of oven and make suse it's crispey.
By Ruby
First you get the turkey, next get a big pot. Then put the turkey in it, Last it over a fier.
By Maddie
First you go get a turkey. Next you cut it and you put it in the oven. Then keep the tukey in the oven or five hours. last then you eat the turkey
By Annette
First you need to buy a turkey and rap it up. Nexst you uprap it and the seasoning on it. Then you put in the oven. Let it sit need the degrees at 200 F. Last you EAT!
By Kambry
First you make the stuffing. Next you put the turkey in the oven and wait tell it is brown. Then you put pepper and salt on it, Last you serve it to my faily.
By Jun
First find a turkey. Next put in oven for five hours. then take it out of the oven. Put BBQ sauce. Fed it to family.
By Dylan
First you cook a 288 degrees F in oven. Next wait for it to open then add seasoning. Then see if it is done. Last feed it to ur family.
By Lana
Hunt for a turkey, Cook the turkey for six hour. Cut the turkey for 40 mins. Eat the turkey for tow days. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
By Jack
First my grama gets the turkey. Next put the turkey in the oven. then we get the mashed potatoes. Then we eat.
By Carson
First you need a turkey. Next you need to put in the stuffing. Then you put your turkey in the oven for three hours. Last you eat the turkey.
By Ethan
You go and buy a turkey. You cook the turkey. You eat the turkey with friends. You eat dessert.
By Liam
First go buy a turkey. Next put the turkey in the oven, then put it at 300 F and wait five hour. Last eat it with family.
By Elayna
First you buy the turkey. Next you stuff it. Then you cook it for two hours. Last then you serve.
By Brooklyn
Trne on the uvin. Put it in the uvin. Tack it out. Put sesning on it.
By Fred
Sallt and poot it in the oven 300 F. Cut up the turkey. then poot pepper. Serve on the plate. Eat it with famle
How to Cook a Turkey
From Tracy Daugherty’s Second Grade Class
By Natalie
First you buy the turkey at the store. Then you the turkey at 10 degree for 30 minwits in the oven. Then when the turkey is done put some seasoning on top.
By Josie
I buy the turkey. Then I season it. I take out the guts. I put butter on the pan. Then put the turkey in the oven at 350 degrees I put the turkey in the oven for 35 minits.I take the turkey out of the oven and I season the turkey again. I set the table I'm done.
By Cade
First, I put the turkey in the oven for 30 minuts. Next I turn on the 60 degree farinhite. Then I add the seasoning. Finally I eat it.
By Bella
Today we are making turkey. First we put it in the oven for 200 hours. Then we take it out. Next we put on pepper. Then we can eat it.
By Emmett
First I buy a turkey. then I add pepper. Finly, I put it in the aven for one minet.
By Alleia
This how I make a turkey. First, I put an apple in the turkey. Next I put it in the oven at lo for five minutes. Then you wait for the turkey. Finally you eat it.
By Ethan
First grab the turkey. Next put salt on the turkey. Then place in ovan at 36. Finally after 20 minutes take the turkey out of the oven.
By Sapitha
This is how you cook a turkey. First you put the ingredients and the ingredients are salt and pepper. Then you can put lettuce and the things that are veggies. Next you can cut the veggies that are with your turkey. Finally you put the turke in the oven and put it up to 700 degrees and cook for one minute.
By Kayden
Ingedierts: turkey, sugar, ketchup, butter, spices
First, set oven to 350 degrees. Next put turkey on pan. Butter the turkey. Then put ketchup on it. Next add spices and sugar. Finally, place in oven at 350 for 24 hours.
By Phoenix
How to make a turkey. First, you buy a turkey. Then you put it in the oven for 44 hours and put it at 10,000 decrees. Then you get the turkey out. Then you eat it.
By Athena
First, I boll the turkey. Next I put in oven. My ingredients are a cup of sugar. Put in oven at 10 degrees and it 100 seconds. Then I take it out the oven. Finally, I eat the turkey.
By Makenna
Igredients: butter, seasonings, ketchup and two eggs.
First, set oven on 10: Next I mix butter, ketchup, seasoning and egg together. then I add them to my turkey. Finally, place turkey in oven for 10 minutes
By Willow
First I get a turkey from the store. Next I get the seasoning. then I put oil the turkey. Then I put it in the oven for 7 minutes at 5 degree. Finally, take it out the ovne and everyone eats it.
By Cheven
First you buy a turkey. Next you put the turkey in the ovne at 10 degrees for one minute. finally you are done.
By Annika
First you go to the store to get the turkey. then you put the turkey in the oven at 10: Then you get the other food. Then you take the turkey out of the oven. Finally you eat.
By Leyla
We buy the turkey at the store.
First, we put the seasoning on the turkey with peper, lemon, and vanilla in the turkey. Next, I put the turkey in the oven. Then I cook it to 350 for 15 minutes. Finally, we eat the turkey.
By Brielle
First get three eggs- put them in a bowl. Next put 2 cups of water in the bowl. Then put 2 1/2 sticks of butter in the bowl and the turkey with it. Next put it in the oven at 700 degrees for 10 minutes. Then put the season on it. then you have a turkey.
By Jack
First, you put the turkey in the oven. Next turn the oven to 100 degrees. Cook for one minutes. then you take the turkey out. Finally, set it on the table.
How to Cook a Turkey
From Cambry Miller's Third Gradeclass
By Show
First, you go to the stor. Then you cook ti for one hour. Then you add seasoning. Then you eat ti.
By Oivia
First I would go to the store and get a big, juicy turkey. Then go to the oven and preheat the oven at 450 degrees. Then put the turkey on any pan then put seasoning on the turkey in the preheated oven. Then heat up the stove and get another pan and put potato, carrots, onions and beats. And then take your turkey that in the oven for three hours and out it our of the oven. Then after 10 minutes in the pan take the vestibels out of the pan and service your butiful Thanksgiving dinner, enjoy!
By Mia
You would go to the sotre and get a turkey and put the turkey in the oven. Seted on 50 minutes then wen the turkey is dun, then you get to eat the turkey.
By Keylee
First you buy a rea life turkey. Second you need a regular pan or any pan you use at home. You definitely need a oven, some seasonings, food thermometer.
By Elin
Go to store. Buy a turkey and some sort of pan if needed. Preheat about 20 minutes. Put in oven turkey wenn done for one hour but put food thermometer in one 30 minutes from cooking. If you want vegetables, cook the vegetables in the microware, put on plate then you are done.
By Wrenley
If i cooked a turkey I woud fist buy one. Then I would get a crop pot and put the turkey in their or on a pan and put it in the oven and maybe put some seasonings. Then I would put a food thermometer in their end and put it to 66 F and set the timer to two or three hours. Maybe put some sides around the turkey. Then i would sever it with some mashpotes and grave with some fruit and vetchbels. And then sever it to family and friends. put and forks on the table.
By Elliott
first, you need a pan of some sort. then you need an oven you definitely need a turkey. Then you can do the best part you can preheat the owen to about 55 degrees and then you put the turkey in the oven And when that is done you can eat it.
By Amelia
First you will need to buy a turkey. Then put it in a pn on the oven. Peaheat it to 300 degrees. Cook it for inbetween 45 minutes and a hour. Season it and Serve! Yum! A turkey to share.
By Chance
How I cook a turkey is I go to the store to buy the turkey then I get one so I can make it. I put it un the oven for 45 mintes for 600 hundred degree on high. then I get some sage. You need some sort of pan and then you need the turkey and a ovne some seasoning- with spicy seasoning, Maybe some sides/
By Breanna
If you want cook a turkey fist you'll need some sort of pan, of course, a turky, you'll also need an oven, some seasoning, maybe some side aroud the turkey a food themometer. No how to make a turkey. First, get a turkey put it in the pan, put the pan in the oven, set it for 30 minutes. When its done, get it out and put seasoning onit, maybe said aroud the turkey and your done.
By Annabell
My name is Annabell. This is how to cook a turkey- go to a stor and by a turkey. Go home and get a pot out and get the turkey and put water in the pot and put the turkey in the pot and set the timer to 29:00 minites to 40:00 minities to boil and once your done cooking, put seasonings. and cut it and put it on a plate and it's ready.
By Morgan
My name is Morgan. First I would go to the store to get a turkey. Then I would put the turkey in a pan. Then I would preheat the oven a 450 minetes. Then I wpuld put seasonings. Then I would put it in the oven to cook.
By Lyrick
First you need a turkey. you put it in the oven then you put the temp to 420 F. Then you put it in the oven for eight hours. Then you need a pan then get any seasoning. You can put sides around the turkey and you could do souse on the turkey.
By Kylee
If I cooked a turkey, I would mayde have some yummy turkey seasning. I would use a oven. Turkey is most cooked around thanksgiving. Your will need a turkey. It is steamy when it come out of the oven.
Washington Elementary - Mrs. Benning's Third Grade Class
Shar Bateman
This is how you cook a Thanksgiving turkey. First you get a turkey from the store. Next, you get it out of the grocery bag and put it in the oven. Then you set a timer and put it in the oven. Then you set a timer, and wait 30 minutes. Finally you take it out of the oven, and it's fresh to eat. That is how you make a Thanksgiving turkey.
Xavier Gonzalez
I love thanksgiving! First I put turkey in the stove. Next I cook it for 10 minutes. Then put it out of the oven and put it on the table. Finally, pray and eat.
Elizabeth Smoot
This is how you cook a turkey. First, put butter on your turkey. Next, put the oven on 101 degrees. Then, put the turkey in the oven. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven and enjoy.
Rosalynn Chamberlin
First you need a ovin. Nest you need to stuff the turkey. You have to put your turkey on something. Then you put it on the oven and whin you know it is dont you can take it out and your turkey is done.
Tate Cappel
This is how I cook a Thanksgiving turkey. First I would find a turkey and shoot it. Next I will bring it home and take everything off the meat. Then I would cook it for two hours at 350 degrees. Finally I chow down on it!
Jay Guzman
This is how to cook a turky. First you buy it from Walmart. Next, put it in the oven and put the timer. Then you can put in some ingredients. Finally you eat it.
Cash Goodrich
This is how you cook a turkey. First you season your turkey. Next you it on a smoker. Then you put the heat at 250 degrees. Last you take it off the smoker and eat it. Now you know you know how to cook a turkey.
Natasha Wagner
This is how you cook a Thanksgiving turkey. First you get the turkey in the oen. Next you wait for 30 minutes. Then you take the turkey out. Last you cut it up and eat it. That's how you cook a thanksgiving turkey.
Cotton Mewhirter
This is how to cook a turkey. First you get it from the store. Next you put it in the oven. Then you set the timer. Finally yo take it out and eat it. That's how to make a turkey.
Berkley Wetzler
This is how to make turkey. First you have to get it from the store. Next, put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Then you get the turkey out of the oven. Finally you set the table. I hope you lern something to day.
Jarek Farley
First put it on the grill. Next find the temp for it. Then wait for it to be done. Finally take it off the grill.
Ellie Shinkle
This is how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey. First you put the turkey in the oven. Next, you make temperature 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Then take the turkey out of the oven. Finilly, season it and it's ready to eat. And that's how you cook a Thanksgiving turkey.
Jase Frederiksen
Thisis how to cook a turkey. First seasen our turkey. Next, cook it for two hour and 45 minutes. Then let it cool. Last, time to eat!
Thomas Sunderman
This is how yo cook a trukey. Frist you need an oven. Next you need to smear butter all over it. Then you put it in for 425 temp. Finally you put it in the oven for 25 minutes.
Scout Duysen
This is how to cook a turkey. First put seasoning on the turkey. Next, thaw the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. You cook it for two hours fineally eat it.
Grace Hickman
This is how you cook a turkey. First yo need to have an oven. Next put the temperature at 75 degrees. Then wait for an hour. Next put toppings on it. Finally you have a turkey.
Marlow Wiederstein
This is how to make a turkey. First you need an oven. Then, yo put it in for like two hours. Finally, take it out and eat the turkey.
Dean Miller
This is how to make a turkey. First, you get a turkey. Put it on a pan and throw it in the oven. Next you take it out after an hour and season it. Put it back in the oven. Then make the side dishes. Finally after all that work, eat it all up.
Huntley Walton
This is how you cook a turkey. First, GET A TURKY! Next, cook at 144 degrees for five minutes. Then, take it out of machine OF COURSE! Last, time to eat.
Brylee Wahlert
First I cook it for 30 minutes. Next, I put powder and butter. Then I put lettuce and apples around it. Finally you take it out of the oven and eat it. That is how I make my turkey.
Washington Elementary - Stacy Johnson - Second Grade
How to cook a turkey by Clair
Fist I will go biey a turkey at the stor. Next I will put it in the oven for fivdynine degrees. Finle I can take the turkey out of the oven and put barbecue sauce on it.
How to cook a turkey by Ella
First you go hunt for a turkey then you take it home and set the oven 350 dagree amd twp secents. Then you cut the bottom of the turkey off and then make the stuffing and then stuff the turkey. Then, when the oven is ready and it's at 350 dagrees then put the turkey in the oven. When it's done finily you surve it with family and mashed potatoes with gravy. Happy Thanksgiving.
How to cook a turkey by Tara
First cach a turkey cepe it a live. Next cook the turkey in the oven, leve the turkey in for one hour. Then put salt and pepper on the turkey. Last, cook mashed otodas and happy thanks giveing.
How to cook a turkey by Daisy
First I will put the turkey in the oven for 10 bagreas. Next I will take the turkey out then I will put peper on it. Then I will make the stufing. Last I will take it out then put the stuffing in it.
How to cook a turkey by Olivia
First I would go to the stor. Than I would by a turkey. Than I would go home. Than I would get the turkey from the car. Than I would put the turkey in the oven. Than I trn on the oven for 50 degrees, five hours.
How to cook a turkey by Jacob
First you ceah the turkey. Next you put it in the oven for two hours at 100 dagres. Then you put barbqu sauce. Last, you serv it to your family.
How to cook a turkey by McKinley
First you get a turkey from the stoor. Next, you put the turkey in the oven for 60 degrees fare hite. Then you tare the turkey in tel you rech the wish bone. You eat the turkey with mashed ptato with it.
How to cook a turkey by Hayden
First shoot the turkey. Next put it in the oven for 279 dagreese. Then cut it up. Last put it on a plate and surve it to your family.
How to cook a turkey by Teylinn
You have to butcher the turkey first. And then put it in oven then cook it and eat it. before you eat it all yourself, share it with your family and don't forget to put it in for an hour.
How to cook a turkey by Jasele
First you pup the turkey in the oven for 155 dugeegys. and for 2/1 hours. Then you put stuffing in it; Last but not least, you eat it with green beans, mash potatose and gravy on top.
How to cook a turkey by Emma
First you cech a turke. Next you put it in the even. Then but bbq onit and seasoning on it. Last get drinks and eat.
How to cook a turkey by Ried
First go out and shoot a turkey whith a sleep bullet. Next put it in the back of the truck and drive home. Then I would go in side and put the uven up two one hundred dgrys and put the turkey in and make mashed putatoes.
How to cook a turkey by Paige
I would go hunting with my dad to get a turkey. Then I would go to the store and buy mashpotatos, gravy and some ranch. Next go home and cook for four hours and five degrees. Last put the ranch on and done.
How to cook a turkey by Aiden
First you put it in the uvan for 99 hours. Next you tayck it owt of the uvan. Then you put mash btaytos and gravy. Last you srvit to your famly.
Washington Elementary - Stacy Johnson - Second Grade
How to cook a turkey by Dustyn
I put th eturkey in the oven for 99 degrees. I hunt a turkey and grab it. I grab mashed potatoes and gravy. I cook it to 90 degrees farenheit then I put it in the oven for 90 percent till I feast with my family.
How to cook a turkey by Kate
First you go to the store. Next you go home and poot it in the oven 200 degrees and put the turkey in one hour. Then you take the turkey out of the oven and put seasoning on. Last you surve the turkey and it was good.
How to cook a turkey by Ethan
First you go hunting for turkeys. Then you cut the turkeys head and bottom off. After that you get all the insides out except the meat. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 200 degrees for four minutes and five seconds. Last you serve it to your family and enjoy.
How to cook a turkey by Pyper
I put the turkey in the oven for one hour. And put salt on it and then put grave on it. Then eat it with my faily.