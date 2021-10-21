The Atlantic Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Tootsie Roll campaign for "persons with intellectual disabilities", and Special Olympic activities. All proceeds stay local, and support local Special Olympic events. Look for KC members in yellow vests on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Trojan Bowl before the game. Also, look for KC members in yellow vests at Fareway and Hyvee on Saturday, Oct. 23. Members say, "Your donations are very much appreciated!"

