AUDUBON — Dead and dying trees along the 17 mile section of the T-Bone Trail in Audubon County will continue to be subject of discussions going forward, as the Audubon County Supervisors work on removing them.
The supervisors discussed possible ways to pay for the tree removal, and spoke with members of the Iowa DOT about cutting down trees that are close to Highway 71. The DOT agreed to helping with traffic control while trees were being removed. The supervisors hope to do the work around November and December, but didn’t want to have traffic control in place during inclement weather.
The supervisors planned to break the tree removal into four parts.
Conservation Director Bruce Haag said that some trees were being treated with an insecticide, starting two years ago, and that seems to be working well for those trees, but treatment was expensive.
He said he was treating the trees yearly and would probably continue to do so.