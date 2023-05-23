ELK HORN - Not only will red, white and blue flags be fluttering on the breeze this coming weekend, but there will be a lot of red and white as well, as Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrate Tivoli Fest 2023 this weekend.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags