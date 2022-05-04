Atlantic Trees Forever planted an Accolade Elm tree with the fourth graders on Friday, April 29 for Arbor Day. The tree was planted near Schuler Elementary. Dolly Bergmann with Atlantic Trees Forever explained that Arbor Day was started in Nebraska, on April 10, 1872, making this year the 150th Anniversary. Mayor Grace Garrett joined the students to celebrate the anniversary of Arbor Day. Mayor Garrett had signed the Arbor Day Proclamation at the April 20 council meeting.
Pictured are the students and Mayor Garrett with the tree in the background near the large 150 held by students as well as the tree that was planted by Schuler Elementary.