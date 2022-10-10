The Griswold Student Council is sponsoring a raffle food drive again this year from Nov. 7 — 16 at the Griswold Community School. For each can or box of food is donated, the student gets one ticket towards a raffle drawing. Tickets can also be earned by donating one dollar per ticket. The more cans or boxes of food donated, the more raffle tickets the student will earn. All students PreK — 12 will be a part of the food drive.

