Cass County Sheriff
Accidents
On Sept. 17, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident at Hwy 71 and Interstate-80. Changaze Khan of Stockton, California, driving at 2017 Freightliner Semi was leaving the I-80 west bound exit ramp and failed to yield striking another vehicle that was travelling southbound on Hwy 71. Richard Allan Hansen of Audubon, driving at 2009 Mack semi-truck was struck in the rear driver side of the trailer. Khan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
On Sept. 22, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on east bound Interstate-80. Trevor Dean Bennett of Davenport was traveling east bound on I-80 driving a 2015 Ford Fusion. A semi-tractor trailer braked ahead of Bennett’s vehicle causing Bennett’s vehicle to strike the back of the semi-trailer. The semi-truck continued and did not stop. Bennett was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS with minor injuries.