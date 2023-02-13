Atlantic Drove #23 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does announced their organization will present a scholarship to a graduating high school senior in the Class of 2023. The scholarship is available to graduates from any Cass County High School who plans to further his or her education. The application is available on the Atlantic Community Schools website. (atlanticiaschools.org) Students should contact their guidance counselors office for assistance. Applications are due by April 15, and must be sent or delivered to the address which appears on the application form.

