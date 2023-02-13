Atlantic Drove #23 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does announced their organization will present a scholarship to a graduating high school senior in the Class of 2023. The scholarship is available to graduates from any Cass County High School who plans to further his or her education. The application is available on the Atlantic Community Schools website. (atlanticiaschools.org) Students should contact their guidance counselors office for assistance. Applications are due by April 15, and must be sent or delivered to the address which appears on the application form.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Say it loud and proud – they're Hawkeye Ten Conference champions
- Three Teens Charged From Short Pursuit Monday Night In Carroll
- Atlantic man arrested on an Assault charge in Audubon County
- PREP BASKETBALL: A quickie glance at conference races
- IOWA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT – Area first-round matches
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Atlantic, Harlan rubber match set after Trojans roll
- IOWA POST-SEASON BOYS' BASKETBALL: Class 1A, 2A pairings announced for boys' basketball
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT WRESTLING: Seven qualify for state meet from Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT WRESTLING: AHSTW, ACGC coming on strong
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.