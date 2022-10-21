Quilt Raffle

Pictured are (from left) Beth Spieker, Community and Guest Relation Director, and Royal Neighbors staff Marcia Weis, Jolene Smith and Denise Sasse.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Atlantic Royal Neighbors #1373 donated a quilt for the Cass County unit of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and Festival of Trees for a raffle drawing at the Festival of Trees on Dec. 4.

