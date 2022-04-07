Civil Air Patrol cadets receive promotions

On Tuesday, March 15 five cadets from Iowa Civil Air Patrol’s Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron were promoted to a higher rank. 1st Lt Stacy Condie is the commander of the squadron and this was her first promotion ceremony in this role. Teegan Bissen of Harlan is the newest cadet. He has spent the past few weeks learning the basics of drill, leadership, aerospace, fitness, and emergency services. He earned his first stripe and is now Cadet Airman Bissen. Grigg Ruby of Atlantic earned his second stripe by taking his first test in aerospace as well as a test in leadership, drill, and fitness. His rank is now Cadet Airman First Class Ruby. Lily Johnson of Atlantic earned her third promotion. She was tested in the areas of fitness, aerospace, leadership, and drill in order to earn her rank. Her new rank is Cadet Senior Airman Johnson.
Maj Jason Erickson represented the Iowa Wing and assisted 1st Lt Condie for the final two promotions as these cadets achieved a milestone in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program. Austin Rhoads of Harlan and Nicolas McBride of Atlantic both passed comprehensive leadership and drill tests in order to move from the learning phase of the cadet program to the leadership phase, which is the second of the 4 phases in the cadet program. This achievement is called the Wright Brothers Award and marks the transition of a cadet to the non-commissioned officer status in the Civil Air Patrol cadet program, and accompanies promotion to the grade of Cadet Staff Sergeant (C/SSgt). From this point on, they will participate in training and evaluating their fellow cadets as well as furthering their own training. These Cadets earned the new rank of Cadet Staff Sergeant Rhoads and Cadet Staff Sergeant McBride.
The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron consists of a combination of adult Senior Member Volunteers and Cadets ages 12-20 years old. The promotion ceremony was performed at the American Legion Memorial Building in Atlantic, Iowa, where the squadron also holds their weekly meetings on Tuesday nights at 6:30 pm.
The Civil Air Patrol has been an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force since December 1st, 1941. The mission of this program is “Supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power.” CAP accomplishes this through three primary missions: Emergency Services, Aerospace Education, and Cadet Programs.
Some of the benefits to being a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol are orientation flights, flight training scholarships, and opportunities for high ranking cadets to enter the Air Force at an advanced grade (E-3). However, Civil Air Patrol Cadets are not required to make any military commitment. Cadets are introduced to many aerospace related careers while in the program and the skills learned by a Cadet transfer into any career.
If you are a child 12 and up, or an adult who is considering joining the Squadron, please reach out to 1st Lt. Stacy Condie @ 712-571-0736 or by email scondie@iawg.cap.gov. Learn more about Civil Air Patrol at ia003.cap.gov/. The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron will be hosting a Great Start Program Open House in April registration details are on our Facebook Page. Fb.com/ia003