ADAIR - Adam Skog, 36, of Atlantic, died from injuries sustained when the 2018 Chevy Cruze he was driving crossed the centerline of northbound White Pole Road/Highway 6, and was struck head on by a southbound 2003 Peterbilt semi in Adair County on Thursday.
