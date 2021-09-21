AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved putting a $2.9 general obligation bond on the ballot, for the construction of a new fire station.
The council had approved applying to the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance with the project, which originally was estimated to cost about $2 million — but officials planned to have the bonds set as “not to exceed $2.9 million,” to allow for increases in cost over time.
The new station will allow for more space for fire department trucks and equipment.
Previously, Andy Griffith of the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association said the association had worked with JEO Architecture Group out of Nebraska, “and we have a building set up that’s 200 feet by 80 feet and it’s going to cost an estimated $2 to $2.5 million. We’ll be doing a lot of fund-raisers and activities to help generate the cost of that.”
A public meeting for comments on the project was held Sept. 13, and in August the council instructed the city attorney to draw up the language needed to place the bond issue on the ballot for the November General Election. At that time, three council members voted aye, with the remaining two abstaining, as they are members of the fire department.