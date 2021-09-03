Treynor — The Pottawattamie County GOP will welcome Senator Tom Cotton as their keynote speaker at their upcoming Lincoln Reagan Dinner. This annual fundraiser will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Treynor Community Center.
“We are honored to welcome Senator Tom Cotton back to Pottawattamie County. We are thankful for his lifelong commitment to serving and protecting our country’s freedoms. Leaving law and joining the United States Army after the attacks on September 11, Senator Cotton has worked tirelessly fighting for the citizens of this country. We look forward to hearing more of his story as we welcome him to our Lincoln Reagan Dinner,” said Starlyn Perdue, Chairperson of the Republican Party of Pottawattamie County.
Event is open to the public; attendees should RSVP by Monday, Sept. 13. Social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Dinner and Program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available. Visit www.pottcogop.com or email pottcogop@gmail.com for more information.