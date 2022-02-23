Farmers Coffee Series
Join us for the annual Farmers Coffee Series at the Guthrie County ISU Extension office on the first Thursday of each month from now until March! All events are free thanks to our generous sponsors!
March 3 from 9:30-11 a.m.- Resilient Working Lands: Using Natural Resources to Create Returns with Catherine DeLong, ISU Water Quality Program Manager sponsored by Iowa Trust and Savings Bank.
Contact our office at 641.747.2276 with questions or to register.
The Science of Parenting
Every family is unique, and every child has their own quirks. At Science of Parenting, we believe that parents are experts on their family and their child(ren). They have a pluralistic approach to parenting, which means they believe there is more than one right way to raise healthy and happy kids. Their role is to share research and information with parents to help you make informed decisions for your family.
On the website, parents can find trustworthy research on popular parenting topics. In the parenting trends section, parents can find recent blog posts written by specialists from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach who share their experiences, thoughts and observations about parenting and how they relate to current research. Take a look around the website, look for answers to a specific question by typing in the search bar, or join in the conversation by commenting on a blog post!
Iowa Concern Hotline
Iowa Concern is a program of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community. Today, Iowa Concern serves both urban and rural Iowans. Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern has access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, and information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.
Contact the Hotline - toll-free at 1-800-447-1985
Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipe
Vegetable Frittata
INGREDIENTS
2 cups vegetables, chopped (mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes)
6 eggs
1/4 cup nonfat milk
1/2 cup shredded cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat an oven proof skillet over medium heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add vegetables and sauté until tender, 3–5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low.
2. While vegetables are cooking, beat eggs and milk together in a medium sized bowl. Stir in cheese.
3. Turn oven broiler on high.
4. Pour eggs over vegetables. Cover with a lid. Cook until eggs are nearly set, about 6 minutes. Do not stir and do not remove lid.
5. Remove lid from skillet and place skillet in the oven. Broil until eggs are completely set and lightly browned, 2–3 minutes.
Sweet & Tangy Chicken Quesadillas
INGREDIENTS
1 can (15 ounces) peaches in 100% juice
1 cup boneless, skinless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces
3/4 cup shredded cheese
4 (8 inch) whole wheat tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
1Strain the juice from the peaches into a bowl. Cut peaches into small bite-sized pieces. Set the peaches aside.
2Heat a skillet to medium. Spray it with cooking spray. Add chicken and peach juice.
3Cook the chicken, stirring occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove chicken and peach juice from skillet.
4Put 1/4 of each ingredient (chicken mixture, peaches, cheese, and optional ingredients) on half of each tortilla.
Cheesy Chicken Casserole
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
1 cup onion, diced (1 medium onion)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
2 cups frozen vegetables (broccoli, carrots, corn, mixed vegetables, peas)
2 cups cooked chicken (shredded or cut up)
3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes.
2. Add chicken broth. Heat to boiling. Stir in rice and frozen vegetables.
3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
4. Add chicken and cheese. Stir constantly until chicken is heated through and cheese is melted.
Quick Pad Thai
INGREDIENTS
6 ounces whole wheat thin spaghetti
2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided
24 ounces frozen vegetable mix
3 tablespoons light soy sauce
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into bite sized pieces)
3 eggs
1/3 cup peanuts, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain in colander. Toss with 1 tablespoon oil.
2. Defrost vegetables in microwave for 5 minutes as spaghetti cooks.
3. Combine soy sauce, water, peanut butter, and sugar in a small bowl. Stir until smooth. Set aside.
4. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken pieces. Cook and stir until no longer pink.
5. Crack eggs into a small bowl and beat. Add to skillet with chicken. Scramble until firm. Add the vegetables and spaghetti to the pan with the chicken mixture. Stir to heat through.
6. Add the soy sauce mixture to the skillet. Stir to coat.
7. Place in serving bowl and sprinkle peanuts on top.