DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced the availability of up to $1.5 million in funding for programs that provide opportunities for high school students to explore their future careers.
The Statewide Intermediary Work-based Learning Grant program will help students experience one-on-one contact with potential employers and help them make informed decisions about postsecondary education and careers. The new grant is open to Iowa educational organizations, community colleges, nonprofit organizations, and local workforce development boards, as well as any other entity with the capacity to provide students sustained interactions with industry or community professionals in a real worksite environment.
The goal of the grant is to encourage the creation and development of a range of work-based learning programs including internships, job shadowing experiences, apprenticeable occupations, or other workplace learning opportunities in targeted industries. Work-based learning programs increase awareness of career opportunities in local communities for students and help employers build relationships with potential future employees.
“We understand that by investing in our kids, we are investing in our future,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Work-based learning helps show students that opportunities exist beyond just a four-year degree. By connecting high school students with local businesses for work-based learning opportunities, Iowa is providing students with the best environment for them to succeed.”
Grant funding may be used for expenses related to the successful implementation of a work-based learning program, including staff salary and benefits, transportation, materials and supplies, or other related expenses. Applicants are required to match at least 25 percent of the grant funds received using public funds, private donations, or in-kind contributions.
“Iowa continues to need more workers, and one of the most important steps we can take toward meeting that need is to ensure that students realize they don’t have to leave the state for the kind of careers they want,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “These grants will support programs that show students many of the available possibilities.”
Visit this link for more information on the grant, including application documents. Applications for funding will be accepted on www.IowaGrants.gov from today through 11:59 a.m. on June 2nd.
Interested applicants will be able to ask questions during a webinar scheduled on May 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Visit this link to register.