Bulbs bring spring color! The shorter days and more moderate temperatures make this fall a great time for gardening projects, including planting spring flowering bulbs. The Cass County Master Gardeners are again selling bulbs for fall planting! Preorders are open for the annual bulb sale, featuring tulip and daffodil bulbs in 2022. You can place your pre-order now to reserve your bulbs before they run out. Pay just $5 for a variety assortment of five colorful bulbs for your garden, with delivery by the end of October, in plenty of time for fall planting. Order forms with additional details are available at the Cass County Extension office, or online at www.extension.iastate.edu/cass.

