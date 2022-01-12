RED OAK — A child was struck and killed by a Red Oak police officer who was responding to a fire on Monday night at about 7 p.m.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper and Public Resource Officer, Ryan Devault said several Red Oak Officers were responding in emergency mode, to an apartment fire in the city of Red Oak.
The patrol cars were northbound on North Broadway near the intersection of Joy Street, when one of three patrol cars struck a pedestrian, a minor child, that was in the roadway.
The child received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The Red Oak School District Superintendent, Ron Lorenz, confirmed that the child was a student at Inman Elementary School, in an email sent to parents.
The incident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
More information is expected to be released after notifications have been made.