SOUTHWEST IOWA — With Halloween falling on Sunday this year, area communities and organizations have planned events so you might want to keep that costume close and the treats bag, too.
This is one you’ll want to remember: The Atlantic News Telegraph’s Halloween Costume Contest is planned for Thursday, Oct. 28, from about 3:15-4 p.m. The event will be held at the Atlantic City Park, at and around the shelter — except if there is inclement weather. With rain predicted, check our Facebook page for changes to the contest location. If it is raining, the contest will move indoors to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, to one of their gyms. Director Dan Haynes said they would have room, and the YMCA is one of the contest’s long-time sponsors. Hy-Vee is again helping to sponsor the event, by providing cookies for the treat after the contest.
Registration is from 3:30-3:45 p.m. — just get a number; Judging will be from 3:45-4 p.m.
There are three categories — ages 0-6, 7-12 and 13 and up, including adults. There will also be a prize awarded to the best group. Gather in your age group — Groups will be judged first — followed by age groups. Judges will determine their top three costumes in each age group. Winners will get their photos taken, turn in their number with their name, age, parents’ names and hometown. They will then receive their award, and everyone can have a cookie, while supplies last.
Don’t forget downtown trick or treating runs from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Citywide trick or treating is Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
It’s not a trick or treat, but it definitely fits the fall theme: Main Street Guthrie Center’s Ham Ball Harvest Dinner To-Go will be from 5-7 p.m. Meal includes Ham Balls, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Beans, Roll and Dessert. Funds raised benefit Main Street Guthrie Center and downtown Guthrie Center Projects.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Atlantic News Telegraph’s Costume Contest — register between 3:30-3:45 p.m. judging between 3:45-4 p.m. at city park in Atlantic or the Nishnva Valley YMCA if it’s raining — check our Facebook page for updates.
Atlantic downtown trick or treating 4-5:30 p.m.
Cumberland Trunk or Treat will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Building, 200 W. 2nd St. There will be a prize for best decorated trunk! A meal will be provided for free will donation – hot dogs, chips, and drink. There will also be a raffle for a boys and girls bike. Wear your best Halloween costume!
Friday, Oct. 29
Atlantic Public Library Halloween party on from 4-5 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The 26th biannual Halloween Hike, will be held on Saturday, and you follow a trail to meet the Lorax, his friends like Brown Barbaloots, Humming Fish and Truffula Trees! Starting at 7 p.m. small groups will depart from the Camblin Addition of Sunnyside Park every 10 minutes. Please call 712-769-2372 for more information.
Halloween Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. in Kimballton, followed by the annual costume contest at Town Hall at 7:15 p.m. and children’s dance to follow 7:30-9 p.m.
Griswold Trick-or-Treating will be held from 5-8 p.m.
Boo at the Bakery at The Bakery on Broadway, in Audubon, will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the little goblins in for Halloween goodies and specials, costumes encouraged.
The annual Hunter’s Breakfast will be at the Audubon Fire Hall will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, cinnamon rolls and drinks. You can sign up for a fire extinguisher or smoke detector drawing at Landmands Bank, Audubon State Bank, Medicap Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Foodland, Lori’s Flowers, Park Place Salon or Present Company.
Anita Town & Country Trick or Treat will be from 3-5:30 p.m. Costume judging is at 6 p.m. at the Anita Fire Station. A hot dog and soup supper will be from 4:30-6 p.m. at the fire station, to go orders and delivery available. Soup choices: potato, chili, and chili without beans. For to go orders or delivery call Sara Sisler: 712-249-6769.
Time for a movie? Exira Event Center Double Feature is coming up — complete with popcorn, candy and drinks. Admission is free, just pay for snacks. There will be a family friendly movie at 6 p.m. and scarier movie at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Greenfield Spook the Loop and Trunk or Treat will be held at 4:30 pm. Trick or Treat around the square as businesses, organizations and individuals pass out treats for kids. Trick-or-Treating will be held from 5-8 p.m. Hot dogs and treats at the Greenfield Fire Station from 5-6:30 p.m. No seating available, serving will be to-go.
In Audubon, Trick or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m.
In Elk Horn, Trick or Treat is set for 5-7 p.m.
In Exira, Trick or Treat is set for 4-7 p.m. and participating homes will have a light on.
In Atlantic, Trick or Treat is set for 5-7:30 p.m.
First Church of Christ in Atlantic’s Fall Festival will be held from 4-6 p.m. Fun for the whole family! Food, games, prizes, bounce houses, hot cocoa and lots of candy! First Church of Christ, 1310 SW 7th St, Atlantic.
First United Methodist Church in Atlantic Trunk or Treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. in the west parking lot at the church. First United Methodist Church, 800 Poplar St in Atlantic.
The Audubon Church of Christ Trunk or Treat is set for 4:30-7 p.m. come to the parking lot for a one stop candy haul!
In Brayton, Trick or Treat is 5-7 p.m.
Brayton Baptist Church Fall Festival from 4:30-7 p.m. with games, snacks, cider and silly costume contest.
Halloween at the Rose Theater — 2 p.m. movie (Addams Family 2) sponsored by the Audubon Women’s Association free admission
Exira-EHK Jr Class After Prom Fund-raiser Walking Taco Bar and choice of water or lemonade for $3. Come get something to eat before, during or after Trick or Treating!