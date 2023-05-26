AUDUBON — Audubon County Memorial Hospital’s new speaker series initiative continues this month as Dr. Stephanie Vampola, Family Medicine Physician visited with the Audubon Elementary kindergarten class.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic picks up first home win of season
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BOYS' GOLF TOURNAMENT: CAM's Jahde finishes fourth at state meet
- Rose Theater Celebrates 5th Anniversary
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- Carrie-D Away Ribbon Cutting Held in Audubon
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- State and Regional Champions for Salute Gymnastics
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.