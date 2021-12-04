ATLANTIC – Beef producers needing to renew or obtain their certification for Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) can attend an in-person workshop held Monday, Dec. 6 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The training will be held at Cass County Community Center at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic.
A majority of packers require cattle sellers to be BQA certified. BQA is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. The Iowa BQA Program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) and the Beef Checkoff. The education component is delivered as a joint effort by Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University and IBIC.
There is no cost to attend this training, but pre-registration is appreciated. To reserve a seat at the training, please RSVP by noon on Monday, Dec. 6 by contacting the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or emailing keolson@iastate.edu. A light meal will be served to all who RSVP in advance, grilled by the Cass County Cattlemen, starting at 6 p.m. ahead of the meeting.
To learn more about the Iowa BQA Program and other upcoming certification trainings in your area, please visit www.iabeef.org. BQA certification is also offered online for free at www.bqa.org. For more information, feel free to contact Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, ISU Extension beef specialist at 641-745-5902 or ellundy@iastate.edu.