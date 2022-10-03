ATLANTIC — Sunday was a good day for a benefit breakfast. The Atlantic Fireman’s Breakfast kicks off Fire Prevention week, with pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs with orange juice and milk for a free will offering, and according to fire department officials, there was a steady flow of people coming to the Atlantic Fire Station for the breakfast, picking up to a line out the door around 9 a.m. The breakfast uses money raised for projects like fire detectors.

