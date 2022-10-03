ATLANTIC — Sunday was a good day for a benefit breakfast. The Atlantic Fireman’s Breakfast kicks off Fire Prevention week, with pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs with orange juice and milk for a free will offering, and according to fire department officials, there was a steady flow of people coming to the Atlantic Fire Station for the breakfast, picking up to a line out the door around 9 a.m. The breakfast uses money raised for projects like fire detectors.
Fire Prevention Week kicks off with Fireman's Breakfast
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- Truck strikes house, causes $50,000 damage
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush's 16th, Pellett's 21st pace Trojan girls; boys come in 10th
- PREP FOOTBALL: Trojans to take on Harlan
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.