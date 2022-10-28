ATLANTIC – SHIFT ATL, along with TS Bank and SHARE Iowa, an initiative by Community Foundation for Western Iowa, will be hosting GIVE ATL in Atlantic on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 — 6 p.m. at The Telegraph, located at 14 E Fourth Street.
SHIFT ATL to host “GIVE ATL” to bring community and nonprofits together
