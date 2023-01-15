Celebrating 103

Vint Jensen of Exira, formerly of Audubon, is celebrating his 103rd birthday — all month.

EXIRA — On Jan. 11, Vint Jensen, an Exira resident formerly of Audubon, had a birthday, and enjoyed some pie. He likes to celebrate his birthdays, often for a whole month. He had a coffee gathering on Sunday, and maybe there will be another birthday cake or pie gathering later in the month. It could be because Vint likes to get together and talk, and laugh but it also could be because he’s seen more birthdays than almost everyone else: 103 of them.

