EXIRA — On Jan. 11, Vint Jensen, an Exira resident formerly of Audubon, had a birthday, and enjoyed some pie. He likes to celebrate his birthdays, often for a whole month. He had a coffee gathering on Sunday, and maybe there will be another birthday cake or pie gathering later in the month. It could be because Vint likes to get together and talk, and laugh but it also could be because he’s seen more birthdays than almost everyone else: 103 of them.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- On the Docket: Atlantic Man Charged with Drugs, Child Endangerment
- Area Police Report
- PREP SWIMMING: Atlantic tankers fall to Lewis Central
- Schelling hired as baseball coach
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic sweeps double dual with Kuemper, Lewis Central
- PREP BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK gets best of Audubon twice
- Area Police Reports
- On The Docket - Update: Trial Date in Machete Case
- PREP WRESTLING: Atlantic's Armstrong wins at Rollin Dyer
- PREP WRESTLING: CAM's South wins 100th career match
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.