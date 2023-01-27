Emergency

CASS COUNTY — Jessica Craddock, 45, of Griswold, was arrested on a Benton County warrant for operating a vehicle without owners consent. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Craddock in the 2300 block of Highway 71, about 6 p.m. and transported her to the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond was set at $2,000.

