The Cass County Conservation Board’s annual Turkey Coloring Contest Winners were announced last month. The contest was held between Kindergarten Students in Cass County and first, second and third place was awarded in each class. Pictured are CAM contest winners.
jeffl
Atlantic, IA
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
More clouds than sun. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
