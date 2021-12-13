Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&