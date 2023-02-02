Tuesday Music Club Meeting Minutes

The Griswold Tuesday Music Club was called to order by President Robin Drake on Nov. 2, at the Griswold United Methodist Church with 17 members answering roll call.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos