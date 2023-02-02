Tuesday Music Club Meeting Minutes

The Griswold Tuesday Music Club was called to order by President Robin Drake on Nov. 2, at the Griswold United Methodist Church with 17 members answering roll call.
Elsa Casey presented a musical moment about the Griswold High School musical “Once Upon a Mattress,” which she co-directed with Brianna McCollum, Griswold language arts and speech teacher. Performances were Nov. 4-6 at the Griswold M.S./H.S. auditorium.
Sandy Kneisel announced that the SW Iowa Chorale is currently rehearsing on Sunday afternoons and will have its first performance Dec. 21 at the Atlantic High School Auditorium.
Secretary’s minutes and treasurer's report were read and approved.
Old business was that Robin Drake has a copy of The Songs We Sang, a Treasury of American Popular Music, by Theodore Raph and would be willing to lend it to anyone in the club who is interested. Michelle sent a card to Pat McCauley and Nancy Lynch received correspondence from Clarence Waddell.
The Centennial Committee met in October to discuss the upcoming 100th Year Anniversary of the Griswold Music Club which will be celebrated April 4.
After the business meeting, Fern Lindvall gave a moving presentation about music in the Expansion and Reform period in the United States (1801-1861.) Much of her research consisted of information about a questionable but popular genre of musical entertainment called Minstrel Shows.
Minstrel Shows depicted unfavorable caricatures of African-Americans which caused confusion about the plight of slaves. Even so, some well-known folk songs originated in minstrel shows, particularly those written by Daniel Emmett: "Dixie," "Skip to My Lou," and "Blue-tail Fly." Donna Perdue sang these two songs as she accompanied herself on the piano. "Buffalo Gals," "Polly Wolly Doodle," "On Top of Old Smokey," and "Camptown Races" were also popular folk songs from this era.
Wind bands became very popular in small towns during this time and performed for holiday celebrations like July Fourth, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Day. Wind bands also performed on riverboats and trains.
Francis Samuel Smith wrote words to “America”which was set to the tune of “God Save the Queen” and sung by Michelle Hartfield, Donna Perdue, Sandy Kneisel, and Jan Highfill.
The song “John Brown’s Body” was popular with the Union soldiers during the Civil War. The lyrics originally had been sung about a Scotsman in the Massachusetts volunteer militia with the same name who was captured at Harper’s Ferry in order to tease him. Later, it became about the famous abolitionist John Brown.
In 1862, Julia Ward Howe wrote current lyrics to this same tune which became known as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” sung by the club, accompanied by Elsa Casey.
Michelle Hartfield told about the origins of the military tune called “Taps” played by Elsa Casey on her trumpet at the conclusion of the meeting.
Co-hostesses were Carolyn Sindt and Jan Highfill.