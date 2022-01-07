The Cass County Conservation Board is holding Cabin Fever Escape program! The program/open house will be held at the Outdoor Educational Classroom outside Massena on Jan. 22 at 1-4 p.m. The program is free, and all ages are welcome! Cure it by spending some time outside with family friendly fun! Bring your mugs, sleds, dress for the weather, and snowshoes will be available! If you get cold, warm and tasty drinks and a movie will be playing inside our lodge! There will be no snow activities planned as well! Take Hwy 148 south of Massena, Turn Left on Tucson Rd, Follow it East for about two miles, and then a right hand turn into the parking lot. We hope you will join us!
