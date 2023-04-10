In an effort to recognize area students who have exemplified outstanding character, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Selection of this award was based on the “Six Pillars of Character” as defined by “The Institute of Character Development.” The “Six Pillars of Character” are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship It was not necessary for all nominees to excel in all the specified evaluation categories because not all have been presented with the same challenges to demonstrate their character.Each Hawkeye Ten Conference School selected their senior “Character Award” recipient by nominations from the faculty and then determining the award winner by local decision. Atlantic High School senior, Brenden Casey, was recognized as the recipient of the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Brenden plans to attend Morningside University to study Biology.
Brenden Casey Selected to Hawkeye 10 Character Award Team
