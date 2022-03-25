Cass County has been the hone of many talented, ambitious, respected and successful visionaries. Tall among this pantheon of individuals stands D.P.Hogan Dennis (better known as D.P.) was born in Adams County and attended school in Corning. He graduated from St. Benedict College in Atchison, Kan. Early in his working career, Dennis learn a great deal about the banking business from P.B. Gavin while writing in Wallace, Neb. When the depression and panic of 1893 impacted the area, Gavin and Hogan found it necessary to leave the banking business. Hogan found employment with the Deering-Harvestor Company. In his position as a collector, he traveled widely throughout 30 southwestern Iowa counties. Hogan eventually determined that there was a good financial opportunity in the establishment of a new bank in Massena. He obtained the financial backing of A.F. Okey of Corning. Together, in February of 1897, they opened the Farmers Savings Bank of Massena. From the very start, the business venture was a tremendous success.
Two years later, in 1899, D.P. hired an assistant, Dolly Snelson, the daughter of the highly respected physician in Massena, Dr. Williams Snelson. She is reputed to be the first woman to graduate from Iowa State College in Ames. After working together for two years, the couple married in 1901. By 1907, D.P. and Dolly were able to buy Okey’s financial interests and became sole owners of the bank.
D.P. was an ambitious and enterprising man and in 1911, was elected to the Iowa to the Iowa House of Representatives. In 1913, the president of the United States was Woodrow Wilson. President Wilson asked Hogan to accept an appointment to head the newly formed commission designed to study the farm credit systems of several European countries. D.P. accepted the appointment and he and Dolly traveled extensively during the next two years. Returning to the states, Hogan helped plot out the Federal Land Bank System in America and was instrumental in the framing and passing of the first Federal Farm Loan Act of 1916.
When the first Federal Land Bank of Omaha was established in 1917, D.P. Hogan was selected to serve as its first president. Hogan continued in this capacity for the next 19 years until his retirement. Dolly Snelson Hogan played an important role in keeping the Farmers Savings Bank in Massena operating successfully through the many required absences of her husband and partner.
Cass County can be justifiably proud that D.P. Hogan is known as the "father of the nation's cooperative farm credit system." Hogan, in addition to his banking interests, was the owner and operator of farms in Cass, Montgomery and Adams counties of some 1,600 acres.
The museum displays a fine portrait of Hogan as well as one of the original bank tell cages from the Farmers Savings Bank he established, a few personal family items, and two children's chairs which were oart of the furniture found in Dr. Snelson's office in Massena.
The free, public museum is open from May through the second week of December, Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.