Nishna Valley Trails is holding a Kids Bike Ride Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Schildberg Rec. Area West Parking lot. Check in and start the ride at the West Parking lot of the Schildberg Rec. Area. There will be rides for three age groups, and the ride length will depend on the age of the rider. The ride is free, and all ages are welcome. The ride is co-sponsored by Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Conservation, Fareway, and West Side Diner in Atlantic. Questions: Call Lora at 712-769-2372. After the ride, check out Atlanticfest going on downtown!
Kids Bike Ride set for Aug. 12
