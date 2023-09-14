Cass County Democrats host panel featuring nonpartisan local officeholders

On Saturday, Sept. 9, 20 people gathered at the Atlantic Public Library to hear local elected officials discuss their experiences running for and holding local nonpartisan offices. While “Local Office 101: Panel and Q&A” was hosted by the Cass County Democrats, the event was open to the public and focused on nonpartisan local elected positions. The event increased understanding of local elections and local government functions for many in attendance and allowed for an exchange of perspectives and ideas that both panelists and participants agreed they would like to see repeated. Multiple participants commented that the experience left them interested in becoming more involved in their community.
Event panelists included Atlantic City Council member Elaine Otte, Atlantic School Board Member Jenny Williams, and Atlantic Parks and Rec Board Member Shirley Jensen. Moderator LaVon Eblen kicked off the event with a series of questions about the panelists’ backgrounds, decisions to engage in local politics, the time commitment, responsibilities, highs, lows, and surprises they’d experienced while campaigning and holding their positions. All panelists shared a deep sense of commitment to their community and a history of community involvement. Williams described her position on the school board as “a part-time job,” Otte shared she attends approximately 25 meetings per quarter. The panelists noted the scope of their positions can be misunderstood: for example, Williams explained much of a school district’s policies are set at the federal or state level.
Next, Eblen welcomed questions from the audience. Questions ranged from the best ways to contact local officials to payment for their work. Otte and Williams agreed they prefer personal phone calls, but stressed any direct contact is appreciated. Of those represented on the panel, only Atlantic City Council members are paid a per-meeting stipend that is being increased from $40 to $50 per meeting. One member of the audience thanked the panelists for their willingness to engage in such an open discussion. Another asked how much the officials were allowed to share about board business. Otte commented that she works to be as transparent as possible, and if she cannot share the details about something she attempts to explain why. As the event came to a close, Otte shared hopes of holding “listening sessions” around the City of Atlantic. A participant suggested a similar event next fall featuring county offices.
The Cass County Democrats thank the panelists, moderator, and audience for their participation in Saturday’s event, and look forward to hosting more community-oriented events in the future.
For more information on the Cass County Democrats or to join the Cass County Democrats email newsletter, contact casscountyiadems@gmail.com or follow the Cass County Democrats on Facebook @CassCountyIADems or on Instagram @CassCountyDemocrats.