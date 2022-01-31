NAMI Southwest Iowa’s next C.A.R.E.S. event is coming to Atlantic on Feb. 10 Guest speaker Chef Jamie Koehler, “Dinner in a Pinch” columnist for the Atlantic News-Telegraph will share his story and how nutrition plays a part in supporting good mental health.
NAMI Southwest Iowa C.A.R.E.S. (Community Advocacy, Resources, Education, and Support) meetings are an informal presentation or discussion on topics concerning mental health and disability. The meetings are held monthly and locations vary throughout the Southwest Iowa MHDS Region.
“The idea is to open up conversations about mental health and disability,” says Anna Killpack, NAMI Southwest Iowa’s Executive Director. “Having these conversations are so important in reducing stigma surrounding mental health and disability.”
The NAMI Southwest Iowa C.A.R.E.S. meeting will take place at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2409 E. Seventh Street in Atlantic. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.