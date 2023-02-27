Delma (Stuetelberg) Bennett of Atlantic will be celebrate her 100th birthday on March 7. She has lived most of her life in Cass County with the exceptions of 18 months in Art Schools in Des Moines and Chicago and also in the town of Kimballton for a few years. Family members suggest a card shower, and cards my be sent to her at: Heritage House, 1200 Brookridge Circle, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos