A Thanks and Giving Giveaway, a collaboration of Hillside Hope Assembly, New Life Church and First Church of Christ, and sponsored by Convoy of Hope, will be held on Nov. 5 at the Atlantic City Park from noon to 3 p.m. Giveaway items include food, drinks, socks, cleaning supplies and more. If there is inclement weather, this event will be moved to Hillside Hope, located at 1913 East 22nd Street in Atlantic.

