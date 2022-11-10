Cass County Public Health receives national recognition as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate

Pictured are (from left to right0 are Victoria Means and Nancy Gibson

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Cass County Public Health has earned a prestigious endorsement from Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top- performing home visiting affiliates within Parents as Teachers’ international network. The official designation was made in October 2022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos